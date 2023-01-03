By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 15:31
The start of the free public transport service in the City of Palma has begun in earnest. Image: Palma City Council. Image: Abinieks/Shutterstock.com.
On New Year’s Day just after 01:00.AM the free service with the NitBus began running.
From Monday, January 2, the first working day with the free public transport service in operation, a reinforcement service was prepared in case there was an increase in demand, but the service on the first working day was normal, as there were still many people on holiday.
On Monday, January 9, reinforcements have been prepared in anticipation of the increase in demand due to the end of the school holidays and the fact that a significant number of workers will also be finishing their Christmas holidays.
The EMT has also detected a particular increase in demand for information from the Customer Service Office and the Citizen Information Offices (OAC) to resolve queries about free travel.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
