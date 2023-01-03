By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 12:55

The Wolfmen of Spain take gifts and toys to children at a local orphanage. Image: Wolfmen MC Spain.

ON DECEMBER 30 at 3:00.PM a group of bikers from The Wolfmen Spain rode their motorbikes.

They left from the Clubhouse in Alhaurin el Grande and headed to the Alhaurin Orphanage to take toys and gifts which had been collected by the local community via various collection points throughout the town.

The presents were for girls and boys of all ages who wouldn’t have received anything this Christmas if it hadn’t been for the President of the Biker’s Club, Bill Hill, organising the run.

Bill confirmed: “Christmas is about children so why not help the ones that need it, the members all agreed so we set about arranging it. The carers were so happy with the delivery.”

After riding through the town, they arrived at the Orphanage to be met by both staff and children who wished to pass on their gratitude to all of those who donated items for this appeal.

Bill also expressed his pleasure at the generosity of the local community and those who have helped to make this event happen.

The Club has made various contributions to local charities and will carry on the fantastic work through 2023. If anyone wants to join them contact can be made through their Wolfmen MC Spain Facebook page.

