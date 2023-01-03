UK announces cash handouts for poorest to help with cost-of-living

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 January 2023 • 12:19

Cost of living crisis - Image SB Arts Media / Shutterstock.com

The UK government has announced that it will be making cash handouts for the poorest families from the spring as part of its efforts to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Announcing the support on Tuesday, January 3 the government said that payments of £900 will be made directly into the bank accounts of means-tested claimants. This would they said include those on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits.

It is understood that the payment will be made over three months with more assistance possible later in the year. Those that are registered disabled will also receive an additional payment of £150. Pensioners will also continue to receive the £300 Winter Fuel Payment.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We are sticking by our promise to protect the most vulnerable and these payments, worth hundreds of pounds, will provide vital support next year for those on the lowest incomes.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has also said that the government is aware of the difficult times being faced by many families and: “That’s why we’re putting a further £900 into the pockets of over eight million low-income households next year.

“These payments are on top of above-inflation increases to working-age benefits and the energy price guarantee, which is insulating millions from even higher global gas prices.”

In making the announcement the government and charities have issued a warning that tricksters and fraudsters will once again try to make use of the situation to scam the unaware. They said you do not send any personal information and that the government will be making payments directly to account holders using the information they already hold.

The announcement that the UK is to give cash handouts to the poorest to help with cost-of-living follows similar action taken elsewhere including in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.