By Imran Khan • 03 January 2023 • 18:50
Unemployment in Spain reaches lowest since 2007.
The number of people unemployed in Spain reached a 15-year-low in December, as per the recent figures released by the country´s labour ministry.
As per the recent government estimates, unemployment was reduced by 1.52%, or by 43,727 people, as about 2.84 million people are still without work.
This figure is the lowest since 2007, according to the ministry, when 2.2 million people were unemployed.
Yolanda Diaz, Spain´s labour and the social economy minister, while discussing the new statistics, said in a Twitter post, “This data shows that labour protection measures are working”.
Diaz added, “The youth benefitted from reforms, as over 1.9 million more new contracts were signed by people under 30 in 2022, compared to 2019″.
“Stability has increased reducing temporary work”.
“Despite 2022 being a very complicated year, this data on the state of unemployment in Spain, is very positive news”
The latest statistics also suggest that the level of unemployment of young people under the age of 24 reduced by 5.86% in December, and reached a record low of 195,751 people.
