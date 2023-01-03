By Imran Khan • 03 January 2023 • 18:50

Unemployment in Spain reaches lowest since 2007. Photo by G Stock Studio Shutterstock.com

Labour ministry from Spain says unemployment fell by 1.52% in December 2022 , which is the lowest since 2007, when over 2.2 million were out of work

The number of people unemployed in Spain reached a 15-year-low in December, as per the recent figures released by the country´s labour ministry.

As per the recent government estimates, unemployment was reduced by 1.52%, or by 43,727 people, as about 2.84 million people are still without work.

This figure is the lowest since 2007, according to the ministry, when 2.2 million people were unemployed.

Yolanda Diaz, Spain´s labour and the social economy minister, while discussing the new statistics, said in a Twitter post, “This data shows that labour protection measures are working”.

En diciembre el paro ha caído en 43.727 personas situándose en una cifra de 2.837.653, la más baja desde 2007. Desde el año 2020 más de un millón de personas en paro han obtenido un empleo. Estos datos demuestran que las medidas de protección laboral están funcionando. pic.twitter.com/yVevGejhjC — Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) January 3, 2023

Diaz added, “The youth benefitted from reforms, as over 1.9 million more new contracts were signed by people under 30 in 2022, compared to 2019″.

“Stability has increased reducing temporary work”.

Los más jóvenes han sido los más beneficiados de la aprobación de la reforma laboral, firmando 1,9 millones de contratos más que en 2019. El 2022 pasará a la historia como el año donde más se ha avanzado en la estabilidad laboral, reduciendo la temporalidad en 13.5 puntos. pic.twitter.com/ew74CyWFRD — Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) January 3, 2023

“Despite 2022 being a very complicated year, this data on the state of unemployment in Spain, is very positive news”

The latest statistics also suggest that the level of unemployment of young people under the age of 24 reduced by 5.86% in December, and reached a record low of 195,751 people.

