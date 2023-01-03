By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 16:39

Visit the medieval domestic architecture in the Medieval Hall of Can Balaguer in Palma. Image: Palma City Council.

When the refurbishment work on the medieval hall, Can Balaguer, was completed in 2016, some remains of wall paintings dating from the 14th century, appeared inside the walls of the northwest corner of the property.

Most of the building known as Can Balaguer dates from the Baroque period. These remains give us information about the previous constructions.

With free entry, this medieval hall is well worth a visit. The Can Balaguer is located at c. de la Unio, 3 and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10:00.AM until 7:00.PM.

For more information email: [email protected] or call (+34) 971 225 900, extension 1729.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.