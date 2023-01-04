By Chris King • 04 January 2023 • 4:20

James 'Buster' Corley, co-founder of Dave & Buster's passes away aged 72

James ‘Buster’ Corley, one of the co-founders of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s has passed away aged 72.

According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, James ‘Buster’ Corley has passed away at the age of 72, on his birthday. He was one of the founders of the iconic Dave & Buster’s, the American restaurant and entertainment chain. It is suggested that he committed suicide on Monday, January 2.

His death was confirmed to the outlet by a representative from D&B, who told them James would be remembered as “an innovative and creative force with a pioneering spirit”.

“Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures”, the rep added.

As reported by TMZ, Dallas police officers responded to a 911 call from a home in Texas on Monday. On arrival at the address, the cops discovered a male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An ambulance was requested which rushed the man to a hospital where he later passed away.

The very first Dave & Buster’s establishment opened in 1982, in the Texan city of Dallas. James and his business partner David Corriveau allegedly spun a coin to decide whose name would go first in their brand, with Dave winning the toss. As of October 2022, the company has 151 locations in the United States and two in Canada.

