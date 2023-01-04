By Chris King • 04 January 2023 • 1:27

Police units responding to reports of active shooter at a hospital in Duarte, Los Angeles

Armed police units are reported to be responding to a suspected active shooter near a hospital in the city of Duarte in Los Angeles, California.

Police units are said to be responding to an incident involving a suspected active shooter at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Hospital in Duarte, Los Angeles. An armed robbery suspect is believed to be inside the facility with employees and patients currently taking shelter.

There have been no reports of casualties nor any information divulged about the suspected gunman, with no arrests made, as reported by fox3now.com.

The incident occurred at around 2:25pm this Tuesday, January 3. An alert was sent to the City of Hope by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to inform them that an armed suspect was being actively pursued in the vicinity of their facility.

As a precaution, the hospital was locked down while officers from Temple City Sheriff’s Department continued their search for the suspect.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

