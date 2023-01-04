BREAKING: Russian aircraft reportedly launch from airfields in Belarus following air raid sirens across Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 11:12
Image: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com
Reports from Belarus claim that following air raid protection alerts sounding across Ukraine on January 4, multiple Russian aircraft were spotted taking off from several airfields in Belarus.
Prominent Belarusian Telegram channel Belaruski Hayun reported that following the alerts in Ukraine, a number of Russian fighter jets took off from airfields in Machulishchi and Baranovichi.
“At 9.53 am, a fighter plane took off from Baranovichi,” the report read.
“At 10.02 am, a Russian Air Force A-50U Airborne Warning Board took off from Machulishchi airfield.”
It added: “Later, at 10.30 am, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K took off from the same Machulishchi.
“Followed by two more fighters from Baranovichi.”
More to follow…
