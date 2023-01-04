BREAKING: Russian aircraft reportedly launch from airfields in Belarus following air raid sirens across Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 11:12

Image: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports coming from Belarus on Wednesday, January 4, multiple Russian aircraft have taken off from airfields in Belarus following air raid sirens across Ukraine.

Reports from Belarus claim that following air raid protection alerts sounding across Ukraine on January 4, multiple Russian aircraft were spotted taking off from several airfields in Belarus.

Prominent Belarusian Telegram channel Belaruski Hayun reported that following the alerts in Ukraine, a number of Russian fighter jets took off from airfields in Machulishchi and Baranovichi.

“At 9.53 am, a fighter plane took off from Baranovichi,” the report read.

“At 10.02 am, a Russian Air Force A-50U Airborne Warning Board took off from Machulishchi airfield.”

It added: “Later, at 10.30 am, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K took off from the same Machulishchi.

“Followed by two more fighters from Baranovichi.”

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.