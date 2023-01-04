By Imran Khan • 04 January 2023 • 13:36

British personal trainer shot dead in Jamaica. Photo by Lucky photographer Shutterstock.com

Police say a 33-year-old British personal trainer was killed by a gunman at a villa in Jamaica

Authorities in Jamaica have said that a British man has been shot dead at a villa in the St James parish.

According to the local police, 33-year-old Sean Patterson from west London was found dead next to a pool at a guest house in Bougue Hill.

Patterson, who worked as a personal trainer, was shot in his upper body and head around midday on Monday, as per a report in the Guardian.

After finding his body, he was rushed to the hospital, but official reports said that he could not be revived.

Meanwhile, police have taken a 34-year-old man into custody in connection with this case.

Patterson was reportedly approached by a man with a handgun, according to witnesses. He was then chased by the man, who eventually shot him several times.

Police said that Patterson was shot while standing next to the pool at the One Love Villa in Bogue Hill.

Reports said that he had arrived on the island from London on December 29. Patterson then spent three days at an apartment complex before booking the villa.

The suspect who has been arrested by the police is said to be from Kingston. He was allegedly deported from the UK in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that it was in contact with the local authorities regarding the case and is supporting Patterson´s family after the news of his death.

