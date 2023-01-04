Can HedgeUp (HDUP) assets backed NFT generate more volume than ApeCoin (APE) as 2023 arrives

By EWN • 04 January 2023 • 15:00

Digital assets are becoming the most traded assets in the world, all thanks to Bitcoin (BTC). Aside from cryptocurrencies, the digital marketplace is saturated with non-fungible token (NFT) assets which have become one of the most sought-after in virtual space. Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs are unique in appearance and cannot be duplicated for any reason.

NFTs have been a lucrative investment since their inception and have gained popularity in crypto. Investors in this asset have made over six-digit returns within a short period. Top cryptos like ApeCoin have the two most known NFT collections.

HedgeUp (HDUP) is another NFT asset that is currently gaining attention around the globe. HedgeUp is the first alternative investment platform in the crypto space. Its NFT collection has been created around alternative products like diamonds, luxury watches, wines, and the like.

Let’s discover more about HedgeUp and how it could generate more volumes than ApeCoin before the Christmas rush.

HedgeUp (HDUP) NFT collections is a must-have 2023

The Christmas holiday might have been rewarding for holders of HedgeUp (HDUP) tokens, seeing as they got in at the first point of presale. Its NFT collections aim to be highly rewarding yet accessible to everyone. Unlike ApeCoin, members of the HedgeUp community can own part of an NFT, and the reward is shared proportionally among them. However, if members own 100% of the NFT, the NFT will be delivered to its desired address.

Investors are free to purchase and sell NFT assets on the NFT marketplace. Buying or selling these assets requires a small fee to make them affordable. Interestingly, crypto lovers can partake in the staking pool with just a token equivalent to $1 in HDUP currency. It will give them access to investment opportunities in the HedgeUp ecosystem.

HedgeUp (HDUP) aims to connect every crypto enthusiast with every available investment opportunity. Including opportunities that usually are reserved for top-notch investors. Through the HedgeVerse, the platform seeks to connect members with start-ups and companies to assist users with communication and trade. Being a SocialFi network, investors will have access to institutions to network and communicate about improving business logistics.

Furthermore, HedgeUp uses the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) protocol to enhance membership participation in governance decisions. Members of HedgeUp DAO are exposed to extra benefits and voting privileges to influence decisions within the ecosystem.

Will ApeCoin (APE) NFT still dominate after the arrival of HedgeUp?

ApeCoin (APE) functioned as an ERC-20 token and was developed using blockchain technology and community-driven efforts. The ApeCoin NFTs represent the future of culture, art, gaming, and entertainment, making them attractive in the crypto sphere.

ApeCoin’s Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs are mostly owned by celebrities, and the assets have proven successful over time. The ApeCoin (APE) and its NFTs are built on the Ethereum blockchain, the most popular network in the crypto space.

Nevertheless, HedgeUp could become more attractive over time, considering its low cost of participation. Both HedgeUp and Apecoin function somewhat alike. They use the decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) to hook members into voting and making decisions within the ecosystem.

HedgeUp (HDUP) is here and has come to stay. Offering a new look into alternative investment products is an attractive means of winning more users into the platform. Products like gold, diamonds, wine, and the like with such low volatility could be highly rewarding upon investment.

The HedgeUp NFTs seek to be available for all cryptocurrency lovers. With a fee of $1, equivalent to HDUP, investors can gain access to investment opportunities, including high-reserve ones. HedgeUp is currently up for grabs and can be purchased now on presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

