Festive in Piles with Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 January 2023 • 21:59

Piles festive scene - Image Marcia Amas de Casa

The Amas de Casa women´s association in Piles has teamed up with the Town Council in Piles to bring Christmas and the Three Kings festival to life for the children of the town.

For many young children, the real story behind the two festivals is being lost as TV and commercialism overtake the traditional celebrations. With that in mind, the group approached the council who agreed to work with them to build a near life size “royal camp.”

The council allocated the group an area in a park and bought the dolls that could be transformed into the Virgin Mary, St Joseph, the boy child Jesus, the three wise men and the local shepherds.

Members of the group made clothes for the dolls and hand-built a crib and shelter along with animals, a small vegetable garden, a bakery and a clothesline. To that, they added ornaments and lights creating a scene, not unlike the shed in which Jesus was born.

The scene has been a hit with locals and has prompted the council to agree to support the group to recreate the scene next year, which they promise will be even bigger and better.

If you are in Piles pop into the main park where you will be able to see the Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus that has been created by the Amas de Casa women´s association.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.