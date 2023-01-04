By Anna Ellis • 04 January 2023 • 16:18

Fuengirola reaffirms its recovery by closing 2022 with best level of employment in fourteen years. Image: Fuengirola City Council.

The City currently has an unemployment rate of 6.79 per cent.

There are currently a total of 5,654 job seekers in the city, 1,039 less than a year ago and 107 less than the previous month.

The Mayoress, Ana Mula, confirmed: “Fuengirola is a city of well-being that everyone wants to live in. That, in turn, generates work and opportunities for business initiatives. The pandemic was a major setback for the world economy, and of course, for ours. However, since we were able to resume activity, we have seen a steady recovery, which has led us, not only to recover the jobs lost with the coronavirus crisis but to have the best figures since 2008,”

The unemployment rate in Fuengirola, in December 2022, stood at 6.79 per cent, compared to 8.29 per cent in the same month fourteen years ago. Then, just over 68,000 people lived in Fuengirola, while now there are more than 83,000 registered inhabitants.

In year-on-year terms, there are just over 1,000 more Fuengirolenos working, or in other words, 15.52 per cent more. A figure which, according to the mayoress, “shows that we have left behind the negative effects on employment caused by the pandemic”, as well as “the strength and dynamism of our economy”.

