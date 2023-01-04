International youth football fixture set to be held in Torremolinos

By Betty Henderson • 04 January 2023 • 14:14

Councillors announce an international football fixture between Spain and Italy coming to Torremolinos this month.

INTERNATIONAL football comes to Torremolinos with a friendly between Spain and Italy’s under-19 teams. The match on Wednesday, January 18 will come at the end of a five-day training session in the town for both teams.

The match is tipped to be an opportunity to check out some of the latest rising stars in international football. The action will kick off at 5pm at the El Pozuelo stadium. Tickets for the exciting fixture cost just €5 from the Juventud Torremolinos ticket office.

Spain is the favourite in the match, currently leading ahead of France, England, and Germany in the U19 league. The team is in a strong position in the run-up to the European U19 tournament in Malta later this year.

Announcing the fixture in a visit to the stadium on Wednesday, January 4, where the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, praised the excellent quality of the town’s sports facilities in attracting elite athletes in high profile matches. The high quality facilities are complemented by the town’s year-round sunny climate, making it the perfect location for training camps and matches.