Jazz extraordinaire to perform a flamenco-inspired show in Torremolinos

By Betty Henderson • 04 January 2023 • 14:39

A Torremolinos jazz club will host an accomplished trio of performers who blend flamenco and jazz in unusual pieces

A JAZZ trio is set to take to the stage at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos on Saturday, January 14. The Diego Amador Trio will perform a unique blend of flamenco and jazz in the evening performance.

The trio consists of Diego Amador himself, a singer and pianist, alongside Pablo Zapata who plays electric bass guitar, and Luis Amador on the drums.

Diego Amador describes flamenco and jazz as his two musical languages, which means performing and composing in both genres comes naturally to him. Living between his native Spain and New York, Amador has performed as a soloist and in group performances in three different continents.

As well as rubbing shoulders with some of the most important artists in modern jazz, Amador has remained close to his roots in flamenco and ensures his music is always inspired by both genres, often with a touch of swing influences.

Tickets for the event are priced between €15 and €25, and the club also offers 20 per cent discounts for members. The club regularly showcases the best local talents in the jazz genre as well as performers on tour.