More than 25,000 people are expected to pass through Marbella’s Magic Christmas Park

The Mayoress, Angeles Munoz, visited the park on Wednesday, January 4, and has encouraged families to come to the site. The free event will remain open until Sunday, January 8, both in the morning and afternoon except on January 6, when the park will be closed for the Epiphany holiday.

“For the second year running, we have promoted this great Christmas theme park organised by the Fiestas delegation. The department has done a wonderful job. The little ones can enjoy attractions such as a synthetic ice rink, a train, inflatable attractions and a slide,” said the mayoress, who also stressed that the staff is made up of young people from the city.

“We are in an open-air enclosure that is being attended by around 2,000 people every day who can make use of the activities free of charge,” she added.