By Anna Ellis • 04 January 2023 • 13:33
More than 25,000 people are expected to pass through Marbella's Magic Christmas Park. Image: Marbella City Council.
The Mayoress, Angeles Munoz, visited the park on Wednesday, January 4, and has encouraged families to come to the site. The free event will remain open until Sunday, January 8, both in the morning and afternoon except on January 6, when the park will be closed for the Epiphany holiday.
“For the second year running, we have promoted this great Christmas theme park organised by the Fiestas delegation. The department has done a wonderful job. The little ones can enjoy attractions such as a synthetic ice rink, a train, inflatable attractions and a slide,” said the mayoress, who also stressed that the staff is made up of young people from the city.
“We are in an open-air enclosure that is being attended by around 2,000 people every day who can make use of the activities free of charge,” she added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.