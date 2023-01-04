By Anna Ellis • 04 January 2023 • 13:14
Port D'Andratx to provide a service for citizens at the local tourist office. Image: Andtratx City Council.
The department is open from Monday to Friday between 8:00.AM and 3:00.PM to carry out certain procedures with the help of a tourist assistant.
Residents will now be able to apply for TIB and EMT bus cards and receive help with travel, census or cohabitation certificates.
The Tourist Office will also provide all information on all of the procedures of the online office as well as give detailed information and provide forms.
Added to this, details on travel certificates and digital certificates will also be provided.
Help will also be provided with regard to the Town Hall appointment system, users will be shown how to request and make an appointment.
For more information, head to the Tourist Office at Av. de la Cúria 1, 07150 or call (+34) 971 62 80 00 – extension 8019.
