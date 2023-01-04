BREAKING: Premier League club announce sudden death of joint-chairman

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 15:17

PREMIER LEAGUE club West Ham United FC announced that Joint-Chairman David Gold passed away peacefully this morning (Wednesday, January 4) following a short illness.

The Premier League club announced the death of its joint-chairman via a statement on social media. David Gold died at the age of 86.

West Ham wrote: “It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that Joint-Chairman David Gold passed away peacefully this morning following a short illness.”

The club added: “David Gold, 86, died peacefully with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley, by his side.

“A lifelong and ardent West Ham United fan, David Gold was born in Stepney in September 1936 and grew up at 442 Green Street, directly opposite the Boleyn Ground. As a promising young schoolboy player, he represented the Club’s boys’ team between the ages of 13 and 16 and later appeared in the youth team.

“After forging a career as a hugely successful businessman, his life came full circle in January 2010 when he became Joint-Chairman of West Ham United following the successful takeover that helped to steady the ship and protect the Club’s future during a period of great financial uncertainty.”

West Ham United Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

Manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

David Gold was a British businessman. He was the chairman of Birmingham City Football Club until 2009. Since 2010, he had been the joint chairman of Premier League side West Ham United.

West Ham currently sits in 17th position after suffering a poor start to the season.

Birmingham City Football Club paid tribute to their former chairman.

“The Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Chairman David Gold at the age of 86.

“Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time. 💙”

