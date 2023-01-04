By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 10:51

Russia reportedly redeploys new military units to the north of Crimea. Image: GUR/Official

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has stated that Russia has redeployed new military units to the north of Crimea.

New military units from Russia are reportedly moving to the north of Crimea, the intelligence expert reported.

Speaking to Ukrinform on Wednesday, January 4, Chernyak said that “Russians are currently making every effort to preserve the so-called land corridor to Crimea.”

“This was their idea of ​​capturing the Donetsk region, the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, and their plans were also to cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea,” he said.

“But the occupying country could not implement any plans in Ukraine. Given that our foreign partners supply us with new types of weapons, the so-called land corridor to Crimea is certainly not safe.”

“Ukraine will strike Russian positions throughout the occupied territory,” Andriy Chernyak said.

He said the Putin’s troops are “moving new military units to the north of Crimea.”

He added that they “continue to build defense structures both in the north of the temporarily occupied peninsula and in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.”

“They will lose, that’s why they create defensive structures where they can, realizing that they will have to conduct combat operations on these lines,” he concluded.

The news comes after the Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that Russian air defence systems have shot down two UAVs near Belbek airfield in Crimea on January 4.

Razvozhayev took to his Telegram channel on Wednesday, January 4, to write: “In the morning, air defence systems shot down two UAVs over the sea near Belbek.

“All services are operating as normal.”

