Russia says its soldier’s mobile phone helped Ukraine track coordinates for missile strike

By Imran Khan • 04 January 2023 • 16:18

Russia says its soldier's mobile phone helped Ukraine track coordinates for deadly missile strike. Photo by finwal89 Shutterstock.com

Defence ministry of Russia blames its soldiers for illegally using mobile phones after one of the deadliest strikes by Ukraine in the occupied Donetsk region

Russia has blamed its own soldiers for using mobile phones, which they claim helped Ukraine find the coordinates and conduct the missile strikes.

This statement was released by the Russian defence ministry, after they also revised the number of soldiers killed to 89, from the previous death toll of 63.

“Although an official probe has been launched, the main reason for the attack was clearly the illegal mass use of mobile phones by servicemen”, the ministry said, as per a report by Euronews.

It added, “This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’ location for a missile strike”,

The new death toll comes after Ukrainian officials claimed over 400 Russian soldiers were killed, along with another 300 injured in the strike.

The attack took place on New Years Eve after four Ukrainian missiles hit a temporary barracks in a vocational college in Makiivka, located in the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made no mention of this attack in his recent public address, but said that “Russia was set to launch a major offensive to improve its fortunes”.

Ukrainian military earlier claimed, a strike launched by them resulted in the loss of Russian equipment and possibly personnel as well, near Makiivka.

