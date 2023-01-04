By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 8:39

Reported Russian combat losses in Ukraine as of January 4. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, January 4, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further six Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, January 3. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 6106.

According to the latest data, another 720 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 108,910.

Another six Russian artillery systems were also destroyed, taking the number destroyed by Zelenksy’s troops in Ukraine to 2039.

Two more Russian tanks were reportedly destroyed while a Russian anti-aircraft system was also blown up.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 04.01.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.01.23 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/OrYuCgryLl — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 4, 2023

The destruction of two more Russian tanks means that Ukraine has now destroyed 3038 in total since Putin’s troops invaded the country back in February 2022.

The loss of another anti-aircraft system means that Russia has had 215 destroyed in Ukraine.

Three Russian drones were also shot down. That loss means Russian troops have reportedly a total of 1842 destroyed.

The news of more drones being shot down comes after claims from Russia that two UAVs were shot down in Crimea on January 4.

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that Russian air defence systems have shot down two UAVs near Belbek airfield in Crimea.

“In the morning, air defence systems shot down two UAVs over the sea near Belbek,” he wrote.

“All services are operating as normal.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.