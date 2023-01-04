Simply Thriving Group are set to rewind to the age of rock ‘n’ roll with an evening of music and socialising

By Betty Henderson • 04 January 2023 • 15:07

The Simply Thriving Group returns for the new year with their monthly lunch and a rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza

ONE local group has organised an activity evening on Friday, January 27, packed full of delicious food and rock music. The Simply Thriving group on the Costa del Sol is offering a carvery dinner before the Rock ‘n’ Roll Rewind Show in Benalmadena.

Guests can enjoy transport from selected locations including La Cala, Miramar and Fuengirola, before a carvery dinner in Montemar. A coach will then take the group to the show in Benalmadena ahead of an 8:30pm start.

Ricky Lavazza’s show is part of the ‘Ultimate 50s and 60s weekend’ spectacle and will transport the audience back in time to the age of rock ‘n’ roll! Guests can sit for the show in reserved seats or bop in the aisles! The event costs €35 for transport, the full carvery and the concert ticket.

The group also plans to hold their monthly lunch on Thursday, January 12 at Casa Gomez in Fuengirola. Simply Thriving meets for a monthly social event over a lunch, this month’s edition is a set menu which costs €12.

To sign up for either event, contact the group through their Facebook page: Simply Thriving Group.