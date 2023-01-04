By Anna Ellis • 04 January 2023 • 14:56

Spanish under-19 football team to play a friendly against Italy in Torremolinos. Image: Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com.

The match will be held on January 18, at 5:00.PM at the Municipal Stadium, El Pozuelo in Torremolinos.

Tickets can be now purchased for €5 on the Juventud Torremolinos website and at the Juventud Torremolinos ticket offices.

The Mayoress, Margarita del Cid, confirmed that: “Once again we are here in El Pozuelo to talk about elite football. On this occasion, it is to announce that Torremolinos will host a match of the Spanish National Under 19 Football Team.”

“I hope that both teams, between training sessions, will also have time to enjoy the city and its climate and I encourage the people of Torremolinos to take advantage of this opportunity”.

The mayoress added: “We have a sports complex that improves and is updated every day. It is ready to serve the people of Torremolinos through multiple activities, and to delight those who visit us for sports tourism or to hold meetings and elite events such as this event.”

