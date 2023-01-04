Swing music spectacular with charity concert featuring five bands in Torremolinos

By Betty Henderson • 04 January 2023 • 14:42

The Troupers Swing Band are holding a swing spectacular featuring five other swing bands in Torremolinos, and it’s for charity!

SWING into the new year with an exciting charity music event by the best swing band in all of Spain, the Troupers Swing Band. The concert is set to be held on Friday, January 27 in Torremolinos, raising vital funds for Torremolinos Solidaria’s ‘ARTE ContraEl Hambre’charity hunger campaign.

As well as the Troupers Swing Band, five other guest bands will take to the stage to showcase their take on swing music. Supporting acts Swing Monkeys, Málaga Swing, Rockers Friends Rumble, Sun Coast Rockin’ Club, and Spain Swing Dance have joined the Troupers on the bill in what promises to be a dream for any swing music fans.

Doors open at the venue, Peña Los Amigos on Calle Los Romeros, 7 in Torremolinos at 8pm on the night, ahead of the concert starting at 10:30pm.

Tickets for the event cost €10 and guests are also asked to bring a 1 kilogram of non-perishable food which will be donated to the ARTE Contra El Hambre campaign to fight hunger. Tickets can be purchased by sending a WhatsApp message to: 675343980.