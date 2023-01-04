By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 9:04

Heartbreak as teenager dies suddenly during family dinner over festive period. Image: GoFundMe

TRAGEDY struck a family in the US over Christmas when their teenage son suffered a medical emergency during a family dinner and suddenly died.

Dylan Ricciardella, who was a junior at Guyer High School, a public high school situated in the city of Denton, Texas, in Denton County, USA, died suddenly on Christmas Eve while he ate dinner with his family, according to reports on Wednesday, January 4.

A GoFundMe page for the Ricciardella family noted that Dylan had to be airlifted by helicopter from a very remote area after the teenager passed away during a Christmas Eve family meal.

It added: “The loss of Dylan for the Ricciardella family is so difficult to bear, let’s help them out with the business of hosting beautiful celebrations of life for their family and friends who love them so much.”

The page said that the cost of the air ambulance was “in excess of $25,000 (€23,602).”

“This won’t cover all of their costs, but it sure will help. This is one burden we can all share with them,” it added.

Local Denton news outlet Cross Timbers Gazette noted that the tragic death of the high school junior, which equates to a 16 or 17-year-old, was revealed to the families at the school via an email from the principal.

Guyer Principal Shaun Perry wrote: “We remember Dylan as a witty, smart, and talented young man who was very kind and loved art.”

He added: “The loss of a student is always difficult and filled with a variety of emotions.

“Know that our teachers and staff will work with our students to get through this tough, emotional time together.”

Currently, $10,890 (€10,275) has been raised.

The news of the teenager’s sudden death comes after an Oklahoma State University student, due to travel back home to see family for Christmas, died unexpectedly at the age of 20.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, State University student Noah Morris died unexpectedly just before he was due to visit his family for the Christmas holidays.

Noah’s mother Angela Morris shared the tragic news via Facebook on December 18.

“My son, Noah Morris, was found dead in his dorm room last night,” she wrote at the time.

“We are devastated. He was supposed to come home for Christmas today. The cause of death is unknown at this time.”

Sharing a GoFundMe page aimed at raising funds to cover funeral costs, Ms Morris wrote: “To everyone who has asked if they can help, any amount is extremely appreciated.

“Noah was the kindest, most easy-going soul I have ever met.”

She added: “He lived alone in his dorm and no one knew anything was wrong.

“We hadn’t talked to him for a week, but that was normal. He was supposed to come home today.

“We assume he died of his Addison’s disease, at this time. I fought so hard to protect him, but couldn’t win with this one.

“My soul is broken.”

A message on the fundraising page read: “Thank you so much for choosing to help the Morris family.

“Our son and brother Noah Morris passed away unexpectedly and we are trying to raise funds to help cover the funeral costs.”

It added: “The funds for this GoFundMe will be put towards, a tombstone, the service and anything that is involved with that. Again we thank you for helping and sharing and every little bit helps.”

