Tehran Foreign Ministry spokesperson insists Iran is open to rebuilding ties with Egypt

By Chris King • 04 January 2023 • 3:45
Image of Iranian diplomat Naser Kanani.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Mehr News Agency, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=125659039
Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, January 2, Nasser Kanaani, the Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman said that Tehran is open to rebuilding its ties with Egypt.
He hailed talks that took place on the sidelines of the recent regional conference in Jordan’s capital Amman. The Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry had a ‘positive’ meeting confirmed Kanaani.
He added that further talks are being planned aimed at resolving consular issues between the two countries. Iran has voiced its readiness in recent years to settle differences that exist on certain issues between the two nations.
Reaffirming Tehran’s rapprochement regional policy, Kanaani said that Iran: “welcomes any positive steps taken for Iran-Egypt relations”. He mentioned a recent proposal by the Iraqi prime minister to facilitate talks between Egypt and Iran, as reported by xinhua.com.
