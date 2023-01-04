By Anna Ellis • 04 January 2023 • 15:42

The Three Kings is the main Christmas period celebration of the year in Spain. Image: Marbella City Council.

The celebrations in Marbella are magnificent and most certainly a spectacle to enjoy if you are visiting at this time of year.

The Three Wise Men will hand out more than 25,000 kilos of soft and gluten-free fruit sweets on Thursday, January 5, in the parades scheduled in the municipality.

In Marbella, the route will begin at 6:00.PM and will feature a total of 15 themed floats, which will travel along Avenidas Severo Ochoa, Ramon y Cajal and Ricardo Soriano to the Piruli roundabout.

Meanwhile, in San Pedro Alcantara, at the same time, 12 floats will travel along Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso and Calles Lagasca, Norberto, Pepe Osorio, Avenida Oriental and Plaza de la Iglesia.

Prior to the parades in Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara, at midday, the Three Wise Men will travel through the streets of Nueva Andalucía in their respective floats, with a route that will begin at the Virgen Madre Church and end in the gardens of the district headquarters, concluding the event with the greeting of Their Majesties to the children who come to the event, at around 2:30.PM.

