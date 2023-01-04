By Anna Ellis • 04 January 2023 • 16:10

The Three Wise Men will arrive as always at 6:00.PM on January 5 at the Moll Vell in Palma. Image: Palma City Council.

They will arrive in style aboard the vintage boat, Rafael Verdera.

The Three Kings is the main Christmas period celebration of the year in Spain and the celebrations in Mallorca are magnificent and most certainly a spectacle to enjoy if you are visiting at this time of year.

The Three Kings is a celebration of the arrival of Balthazar, Caspar and Melchior in Bethlehem to see baby Jesus, and is enjoyed all over Spain with a street parade, known in Spanish as a “Cabalgata de Reyes”, on the evening of January 5, with the first-ever parade that was recorded being in 1876 in Alicante.

Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar, aboard the period boat, Rafael Verdera, will disembark at around 6:00.PM at the Moll Vell. Once ashore, they will walk through the streets of the city accompanied by their floats and troupes.

From there, the route will go along Avenida Antoni Maura, Paseo del Borne, Plaza Juan Carlos I, Calle Union, Ramblas, Calle Baro de Pinopar, Via Alemania, Via Roma and return along Calle del Bisbe Campins, Ruben Darío, Paseo Mallorca, Jaume III and Paseo del Borne to the Casal Solleric.

