Two Russian military commanders first to be officially accused by Ukraine’s SBU

Ukraine’s SBU security service has accused the first two Russian military commanders since the start of the conflict of ordering the shelling of civilian targets in the country.

A post on Tuesday, January 3, on the SBU’s official Telegram channel showed that they had named Colonel-General Serhiy Kobylash, commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Forces, along with The ex-commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Igor Osipov.

Both men have been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 437 part 2, relates to the planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of a war of aggression. The second is Article 110 part 3, relating to encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine. Their maximum sentence could be life imprisonment.

During the investigation, SBU investigators found that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Serhiy Kobylash has been following the instructions of Russia’s top military and political leadership to destroy Ukrainian cities.

On his orders, Russian troops carried out massive missile attacks on residential buildings, hospitals, and critical infrastructure in different regions of Ukraine they insisted.

To carry out air attacks, the enemy used the strategic missile carriers Tu-160, and Tu-95MS, as well as long-range missile carriers-bombers Tu-22M3, armed with cruise missiles of the types X-555, X-101, X-55, and X-22.

According to the investigation, during the period from February 24 to August 10, 2022, Igor Osipov ordered systematic missile strikes from the Black Sea on densely populated areas of Ukraine. These attacks were carried out with high-precision 3M14-Kalibr guided cruise missiles from Russian warships. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing said the SBU.

