By Chris King • 05 January 2023 • 21:28

Violence erupts in Mexico following arrest of Sinaloa cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo'

Following the arrest of Sinaloa cartel leader Ovidio Guzman – son of the notorious Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman – violence has erupted in northern Mexico.

It has been confirmed that Ovidio Guzman – one of the sons of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman – was arrested today, Thursday, January 5. One of America’s ‘most-wanted’ was captured by the Mexican military after an operation was launched.

A federal government source informed AFP that violence had erupted in northern Mexico as a result. However, they refused to confirm reports by Milenio TV and other media about his capture of him. Fires, blockades, and attacks were said to have been unleashed in the Culiacan region of northern Mexico, in Sinaloa.

Guzman was one of the leaders of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, and his arrest came just days before the arrival of US President Joe Biden. The US President is scheduled to visit Mexico on Monday for the North American Leaders Summit.

‘Operation Culiacanazo’ previously led to the capture of Guzman on October 17, 2019. The scale of violence that erupted in Sinaloa following his detention led to the cartel boss being subsequently released only a few hours later.

Aeromexico confirmed that flight AM165 was targeted by gunfire as it came in to land at Culiacan Airport. They confirmed that all its passengers and crew were safe but that the plane had been hit by bullets.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows various incidents that have occurred with roadblocks being set up and vehicles set alight by suspected cartel members.

#ASÍ: Arde #Sinaloa. Reportan despojos de autos y tráileres por parte de grupos armados que desde las 5:00 de la mañana de este jueves en #Culiacán, #LosMochis y #Guasave. Trasciende que se debe a la detención de #OvidioGuzmán. pic.twitter.com/OYZbRdvuh7 — Carlos Zúñiga Pérez (@Carloszup) January 5, 2023

Ruben Rocha, the governor of Sinaloa, confirmed through his Twitter account that early on Thursday morning the Armed Forces implemented an operation and asked the public to remain calm and let the authorities complete their tasks.

“Given the events that are taking place in Culiacan, I ask the citizens to remain calm and protect themselves in their homes. The authorities are exercising their task and we will keep you informed”, he wrote.

Ante los eventos que están ocurriendo en Culiacán, pido a las y los ciudadanos conservar la calma y resguardarse en sus hogares. Las autoridades están ejerciendo su tarea y los mantendremos enterados. — Rubén Rocha Moya (@rochamoya_) January 5, 2023

