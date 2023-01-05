Average price of electricity drops again in Spain on Friday, January 6

By Chris King • 05 January 2023 • 21:56

On Friday, January 6, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 10.01 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 10.01 per cent on Friday, January 6, compared to today, Thursday 5. Specifically, it will stand at €104.89/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €104.14/MWh tomorrow.

Friday’s minimum price, of €70/MWh, will occur between 3pm and 4pm, while the maximum price will be recorded between 7pm and 9pm, when it will be €137.73/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0.75/MWh is added to this pool price. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the first six days of this year, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market stands at €102.13/MWh. That is 127 per cent higher than the €44.97/MWh average of the last six days of 2022.

However, the average price between January 1 and 6, 2023, is 35.93 per cent cheaper than the €159.42/MWh of the same period in 2022.

