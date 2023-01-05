By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 12:13

BREAKING: Multiple people dead following huge fire at Belarus MTZ production plant in St Petersburg, Russia. Image: @PStyleOne1/Twitter

MULTIPLE people have died following a huge fire at the Belarus MTZ production plant in St Petersburg, Russia on Thursday, January 5.

Reports from Russia revealed that two people have died after a huge fire broke out at the Belarus MTZ production premises in Russia’s St Petersburg.

Russian news outlet Mash Moyka reported that “a massive fire and a column of contrasting smoke on a bright sky on Pulkovskoe Shosse – more than 400 square metres of Belarus MTZ production premises are on fire.”

It added: “Preliminarily, there were people in the building at the time of the fire and one fatality is known. Seven fire trucks and 32 people are extinguishing the fire.”

In an update, the media company wrote: “The body of the second victim has been found.”

The ‘Belarus’ is a series of four-wheeled tractors produced since 1950 at Minsk Tractor Works, MTZ in Minsk, Belarus.

Video footage of the blaze began circulating on social media.

Prominent Twitter account @Brave-spirit81 wrote: “Peter🇷🇺💩🔥, the production workshops of Belarus MTZ caught fire at 420 sq. Two people are known to have died.”

While @PStyleOne1 wrote: “In St. Petersburg, there was a fire in the production premises of the “Belarus MTZ” plant.”

The blaze in St Petersburg on January 5 comes after a fire broke out in a shopping centre on the road from Moscow to St. Petersburg last month.

On December 9, 2022, a fire at the OBI hypermarket spread across the 18,000-square metre facility in what was believed to be an arson attack.

More to follow…

