By Imran Khan • 05 January 2023 • 17:47

Breaking: Putin calls for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas. Photo by Shag7799/Shutterstock.com

Vladimir Putin orders a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between Ukraine and Russia from 12.00 on January 6, 2023, to 24.00 on January 7, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a 36-hour truce in the Ukraine war in order to allow people to celebrate Orthodox Christmas

Putin also asked Ukrainian forces to observe the truce which starts from 12 pm local time on January 6 until midnight of January 7.

Putin has also reportedly ordered Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to put a ceasefire across the line of contact between the two forces.

This call comes at a time when many Orthodox Christians in the region celebrate Christmas, which takes place on January 6 and 7, rather than in December.

A statement released by Putin on the ceasefire, cited by Mail Online said, “Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6, 2023, to 24.00 on January 7, 2023”.

It added, “Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have said dismissed the call, stating that the ceasefire can only happen when Russia leaves its occupied territories.

A statement by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on twitter said, “First. Ukraine doesn’t attack foreign territory & doesn’t kill civilians. As RF does. Ukraine destroys only members of the occupation army on its territory”

“Second, Russian Forces must leave the occupied territories – only then will it have a temporary truce, keep hypocrisy to yourself”, Podolyak added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.