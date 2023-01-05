By Imran Khan • 05 January 2023 • 19:53

British national shot in Jamaica after contract killing ordered in UK. Image: Facebook

Jamaican authorities say their investigations revealed the murder of a British national was a result of contract killing issued in the UK

A British personal trainer who was shot dead in Jamaica the week, was a victim of contract killing that was ordered in the UK.

33-year-old Sean Patterson from west London was found at a villa in Bogue Hill, St James, on Monday, with several gunshot wounds on his head and upper body.

“The investigation so far theorised that the murder was a contract killing that emanated from Britain”, said Fitz Bailey Jamaica constabulary force’s deputy commissioner of police, in a recent statement released on social media.

The police also said that a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the contract killing. The man was taken into custody after the shooting took place.

According to an earlier statement issued by the Jamaica constabulary force, the police had received reports that Patterson was standing next to the pool when they heard a loud explosion.

He was then shot multiple times after a man reportedly chased him.

Police said that he was rushed to the hospital, but medical personnel were unable to save him.

Jamaica reported over 1,421 killings in 2022, which increased in comparison to 2021, when over 1,375 people were murdered.

A state of emergency was also recently declared by the country´s prime minister in December, to counter the increase in gang-related violence across the island.

In October 2022, the Jamaican government also imposed a regulation to ban music and TV broadcasts, that glorify criminal activities such as drug use, violence, or weapons.

