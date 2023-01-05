Community of Palo Alto Marbella make €2,000 donation to Caritas of the Santo Cristo del Calvario Parish

By Anna Ellis • 05 January 2023 • 17:46

Community of Palo Alto Marbella make €2,000 donation to Caritas. Image: Palo Alto.

In addition, the representatives of Palo Alto, Marbella, have delivered a batch of hygiene and baby food products that will be distributed among the most needy families in the city.

The Residential Development Director of Palo Alto Marbella, Matias Villarroel, confirmed: “Palo Alto is a community that we have built on four clear values, and one of the most important is that of family and solidarity. For this reason, all of us who are part of Palo Alto wanted to collaborate in this donation to help those who need it most.”

“Palo Alto Marbella is urging other organisations, communities and institutions on the Costa del Sol to collaborate with social entities in the region. “It is our responsibility to support those in need and build a fairer society for all,” he added.

“Those who wish to cooperate with Caritas of the Parish of Santo Cristo del Calvario in Marbella can contact us by calling (+34) 952 774 444.”

