By Imran Khan • 05 January 2023 • 17:12

Eight family members including five children found shot dead in US. Image by PhotosbyAndy Shutterstock.com

Police in the US state of Utah found eight members of the same family including five children shot dead in their house

Five children and three adults were found shot dead at a house in the US state of Utah.

According to the reports by the local Police, the incident took place in the town of Enoch in southern Utah, after officials visited the house to check on the family and discovered all of them dead with gunshot wounds.

Officers that arrived first on the scene reported that the front door of the house still had its Christmas decoration on.

Police in the 8,000-inhabitant town said that welfare checks are conducted as a routine when individuals have been seen for an extended span of time.

Five of the children killed also went to the local school, as the family was very well known in the town.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community, and had gone to school with these individuals”, said Rob Dotson, the Enoch city manager.

“This community at this time is hurting. They are feeling lost, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions”, he added.

Meanwhile, police officials have said that an investigation into the incident is underway and more information on the matter will be released soon.

