EXPAT RADIO WITH MARCEL AND AUSRA SALAZAR

By Euro Weekly News Media • 05 January 2023 • 9:30
Image: Expat Radio
Unlike this healthy couple, the interviewer did not take a morning dip in the sea on Christmas morning.
Ausra gives us “Five Tips for a Healthier Lifestyle”
With some simple changes and a bit of effort we can begin the New Year on a good footing.
For a fit and healthy 2023 you can follow Ausra on Facebook “Fit and Healthy with Ausra” and
Marcel continues giving good health advice on his YouTube channel Marcel Salazar – Strong for life.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebookand Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.