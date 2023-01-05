EXPAT RADIO WITH MARCEL AND AUSRA SALAZAR

By Euro Weekly News Media • 05 January 2023 • 9:30

Image: Expat Radio

For the last show of the Year, regular contributor and Physical Therapist, Marcel Salazar was joined by his wife Ausra to talk about how to deal with the inevitable excesses of the festive season, and how to get back into a healthier lifestyle.

Unlike this healthy couple, the interviewer did not take a morning dip in the sea on Christmas morning.

Ausra gives us “Five Tips for a Healthier Lifestyle”

Eat a balanced diet: It’s important to include a variety of foods in your diet to ensure that you’re getting all the nutrients your body needs. Aim for a diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid processed and sugary foods as much as possible.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity is important for maintaining overall health and well-being. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, on most days of the week.

Get enough sleep: Getting enough sleep is essential for physical and mental health. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can have negative effects on both physical and mental health. Try to find healthy ways to manage stress, such as through exercise, relaxation techniques, or talking to a therapist.

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water is important for maintaining energy levels and proper bodily functions. Aim for at least 8 cups of water per day.

With some simple changes and a bit of effort we can begin the New Year on a good footing.

For a fit and healthy 2023 you can follow Ausra on Facebook “Fit and Healthy with Ausra” and