Experts predict Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) to explode soon, while demand for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) grows

By EWN • 05 January 2023 • 10:30

Some of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world have been refusing to move, with both Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) remaining stable despite the ongoing bear market, leading analysts to forecast strong performance for the tokens. While these two coins have been steady, demand for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been increasing with each phase of the presale, as ORBN already surged from $0.004 to $0.0362 in a matter of weeks.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralised crowdfunding launchpad that is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Here, fractionalised NFTs — backed by company equity — are sold to investors who want to be part of the early-stage funding rounds.

This allows investors from all over the world, regardless of size or experience level, to participate in private funding rounds traditionally reserved for venture capitalists with as little as $1. For startups, it gives them access to a much larger pool of investors, allowing them to raise the capital they need to launch their projects.

Middlemen have no place in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), as all transactions are done directly between the startup and investor via smart contracts, with no intermediaries needed. This removes layers of bureaucracy and complexity from the process, which is why it’s quickly gaining traction in the crypto market.

The cherry on the cake is the ORBN token, which is used for all transactions involving Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). It gives holders access to NFTs and private funding rounds, as well as discounts when using the platform and governance rights

With demand for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) growing, it won’t be long before we see it become a major player in the crypto world. As such, at $0.0362 per token during phase 3 of the presale, now could be the perfect time to invest in ORBN before it takes off.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a revolutionary smart contract platform that has been developed with the highest performance capabilities in mind. This remarkable system can process up to 50,000 transactions per second, with each transaction costing only a few cents.

Solana (SOL) is already seeing serious adoption from NFT marketplaces, P2E games, decentralised exchanges, and a host of other well-known use cases. Solana (SOL) has already attracted investment from the likes of Pantera, Multicoin Capital, and BlockTower Capital.

However, the biggest backer of Solana (SOL) and the whole ecosystem is FTX — the disgraced crypto derivatives exchange that went bankrupt in November 2022. With FTX propping up the ecosystem and providing liquidity, Solana (SOL) took a 50% nosedive in just a few days.

The price of Solana has since refused to bounce back, and Solana (SOL) is stuck in a range with no signs of breaking out anytime soon.

Cardano (ADA)

Created by Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain that has been built for scalability and sustainability. Since Cardano’s launch in September 2017, the coin has already seen some major milestones, such as the Shelley hard fork and Plutus smart contract platform.

Cardano (ADA) has taken a slow and steady approach to development and has seen some impressive partnerships with the likes of New Balance and PriceWaterhouseCoopers in 2021. This has led to a rapidly increasing level of adoption for Cardano (ADA)

However, despite all this progress, Cardano (ADA) is still yet to really take off as the go-to smart contract platform. To ensure the success of Cardano (ADA), it is essential that the Cardano team focus on attracting developers and projects to their platform.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido