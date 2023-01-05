From desperation comes joy

By Euro Weekly News Media • 05 January 2023 • 11:45

Credit: Shutterstock

Over the festive period most of us feel a sense of solidarity with those less fortunate than ourselves.

We feel an empathy towards those who face financial hardship trying to put a good meal together for the family or provide presents for children.

The British Benevolent Fund receives many calls for help from individuals in dire financial situations, often aggravated by the inability to work due to circumstances beyond their control.

Once such case came last Christmas when we received a distressing mail from a married British lady living in northern Spain.

She had lost her job as an English teacher at the start of the pandemic, her teacher husband lost his soon after. They had two young children.

They received little by way of compensation or state help and soon ran out of savings to support themselves and keep their rented apartment.

Her mother- in-law offered space in her house – for her husband and the kids – but not for her!

Given it was winter with Christmas coming, it was the only offer around and they literally were down to a few Euros. They had no choice.

From one day to another she found herself without her family and beloved children – she felt alone, depressed and with an overriding feeling of failure.

She contacted the British Benevolent Fund out of desperation – could we help?

It was in the run up to the festive period, she knew she would find work and hoped he would too in the New Year but nothing was certain.

We provided an emergency grant for the family to be together in a rented apartment over Christmas along with some funds for living expenses.

It changed everything – from desperation came hope – and a determination to overcome.

On Christmas Eve he was offered a job with a decent contract that would start in the New Year.

As they sat down as a family on Christmas Eve, they felt a sense of relief and joy.

It was the best Christmas imaginable.

The BBF supports our community in Spain who face up to the worst life can throw at them.

We can only do so with your support and generosity. If you can please support our work with a donation. www.britishbenevolentfund.org or contact me [email protected]

