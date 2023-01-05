BREAKING: Man hospitalised after being stabbed by his wife in Spain’s Ubeda (Jaen)

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 15:37

SPAIN’S National Police have arrested a woman for reportedly stabbing her husband at their home in Jaen’s Ubeda on Thursday, January 5.

Early reports have suggested that a 71-year-old man was been hospitalised after being stabbed by his wife Ubeda, Jaen.

The 59-year-old woman was arrested following the incident which took place around 12.15 pm on January 5.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the property in Ubeda, a municipality of Spain located in the province of Jaen, Andalucia, after receiving an emergency 112 call requesting their assistance.

According to Spanish news outlet El Confidencial citing sources from within Spain’s National Police, the woman stabbed the man twice.

The same sources told the media outlet that the woman was arrested and taken to the hospital by the police officers for a psychiatric assessment.

Reportedly, the woman had been undergoing mental health treatment prior to the incident.

The man is currently in hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with any further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.