By Imran Khan • 05 January 2023 • 16:13

North Korea drone enters no fly zone around South Korean presidential office. Photo by Belish Shutterstock.com

South Korean defence ministry says a North Korean drone invaded its airspace after briefly entering the no-fly zone surrounding its presidential office

The South Korean government has confirmed that a drone from North Korea entered its no-fly zone and invaded its airspace after it was spotted around its presidential office.

The statement was made by the country´s defence ministry on Thursday, January 5, confirming that one out of five drones from North Korea had entered the zone surrounding the South Korean presidential office on December 26.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in South Korea, who had earlier denied the statements about a drone entering the no-fly zone near South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol’s office, now said, “there was a change in its analysis after an inspection of the military’s readiness posture over the latest intrusion”.

The statement added, “North’s unmanned aircraft did not fly directly over the Yongsan area, where Yoon’s office is located”.

South Koran military had responded to the illegal intrusion by scrambling fighter jets and helicopters, but failed to down the drones, that reportedly flew in their territory for hours.

A statement by Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, cited in a Reuters report said, “the possibility of the drone taking photos of the presidential compound, which also houses the JCS headquarters, could not be ruled out, citing intelligence officials”.

He added, “A movement of developing medium- and large-sized drones for long-distance reconnaissance has been detected but it appears to be at an early stage, and securing technologies such as high-performance detection sensors would be key”.

The intrusion by North Korean drones also sparked major criticism for the South Korean government, which was blamed for not taking strict actions against them.

The South Korean defence ministry now plans to launch a new drone unit that would help improve surveillance and reconnaissance system.

