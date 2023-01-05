One dead and four injured during Three Kings parade in Marchena, Sevilla

By Chris King • 05 January 2023 • 22:21

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

One person was killed and four more injured after a tractor lost control during a Three Kings parade in the municipality of Marchena in Sevilla.

According to 112 Emergencies, one woman was killed and four more injured this evening, Thursday, January 5, during a Three Kings parade in the municipality of Marchena in Sevilla. For reasons as yet unknown, a tractor carrying the carriage of King Baltasar lost control while travelling down an incline.

One of those seriously injured in the incident that occurred at around 8:15pm is said to be a child. After running through a crowd of people, the tractor eventually collided with a wall in Plaza de San Andres.

After receiving the alert, 112 deployed two 061 ambulances belonging to the Andalucian Health Service to the location, complete with two teams of medics. They also dispatched patrols from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police, as well as a team of firefighters from the Sevilla Fire Brigade.

The child was transferred to the Virgen del Rocio Children’s Hospital in Sevilla. Another seriously injured person, of advanced age, was transferred to the Traumatology department of the same hospital. Two other people with minor injuries were treated at a health centre in Osuna.

A Twitter user @Guillermo1248 described the situation: “Okay, one of the parades in my town (Marchena) has just lost its brakes and crashed into people on a downhill curve. It will be a miracle if nothing has happened, my goodness. People are literally being run over by a tractor 50m away from us”.

According to other witnesses, the trailer somehow became unhooked from the vehicle pulling it and it fell on top of the people who were waiting for the parade to pass.

Vale una de las cabalgatas de mi pueblo (Marchena) acaba de perder los frenos y se ha chocado contra la gente en una curva cuesta abajo. Milagro es si no ha pasao na, madre mía… Literalmente gente siendo atropellada por un tractor a 50m de nosotros — Guille SSJ2/GSM (@Guillermo1248) January 5, 2023

