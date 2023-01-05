Prince Harry set to aim shocking accusations against his brother William Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1957

By Marcos • 05 January 2023 • 10:24

Senior man eating breakfast and doing crosswords at home.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Zinc; 2 Cosh; 3 Here; 4 Ease; 5 Echo; 6 Ouzo; 7 Over; 8 Ream; 9 Monk; 10 Knee; 11 Each; 12 Hard; 13 Duel; 14 Limb; 15 Brow; 16 Wife. REFEREE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Douglas Haig; 2 Film; 3 Earthquakes; 4 Pride and Prejudice; 5 Jefferson; 6 Norwich; 7 Saints; 8 A parrot; 9 Edith Piaf; 10 Table Mountain.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Bolt upright; 9 Endless; 10 Caste; 11 First; 12 Russian; 13 Volley; 15 Screws; 18 Dentist; 20 Ratio; 22 Natal; 23 Exactor; 24 Scaremonger.
Down: 2 Order; 3 Trestle; 4 Pastry; 5 Incas; 6 Hostile; 7 Self-evident; 8 Tennis court; 14 Lunatic; 16 Curtain; 17 Stream; 19 Idler; 21 Tithe.

QUICK

Across: 4 Toffee; 7 Espresso; 8 Geisha; 10 All in; 13 Rasp; 14 Seen; 15 West; 16 Yet; 17 Dial; 19 Ewes; 21 Dungarees; 23 Mass; 24 Tome; 26 Tom; 27 Tied; 29 Drip; 32 Mend; 33 Usher; 34 Recipe; 35 Platonic; 36 Street.
Down: 1 Texas; 2 Apple; 3 Keen; 4 Togas; 5 Flip; 6 Echoes; 9 Esteem; 11 Leo; 12 Indus; 13 Related; 15 Wag; 16 Yes; 18 Instep; 20 Weeds; 21 Dam; 22 Rod; 23 Moment; 25 Lie; 28 Inept; 30 Rhino; 31 Prick; 32 Mine; 33 Up to.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Molestar, 7 Bahia, 8 Reconocer, 9 Rio, 10 Ya no, 11 Police, 13 Quedar, 14 Sellos, 17 Bragas, 18 Owls, 20 Oro, 22 Autentico, 23 Cakes, 24 Brothers.
Down: 1 Marry, 2 Licence, 3 Sink, 4 Anchor, 5 Where, 6 Farolas, 7 Bruises, 12 Sábanas, 13 Quiosco, 15 Low tide, 16 Faltar, 17 Books, 19 Shops, 21 Knot.

NONAGRAM

clef, dele, feel, felt, fled, flee, left, cleft, delft, elect, fleet, delete, felted, fleece, deflect, deleted, elected, fleeced, fleeted, DEFLECTED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading