Puzzle Solutions Edition 1957

05 January 2023

WORD SPIRAL

1 Zinc; 2 Cosh; 3 Here; 4 Ease; 5 Echo; 6 Ouzo; 7 Over; 8 Ream; 9 Monk; 10 Knee; 11 Each; 12 Hard; 13 Duel; 14 Limb; 15 Brow; 16 Wife. REFEREE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Douglas Haig; 2 Film; 3 Earthquakes; 4 Pride and Prejudice; 5 Jefferson; 6 Norwich; 7 Saints; 8 A parrot; 9 Edith Piaf; 10 Table Mountain.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Bolt upright; 9 Endless; 10 Caste; 11 First; 12 Russian; 13 Volley; 15 Screws; 18 Dentist; 20 Ratio; 22 Natal; 23 Exactor; 24 Scaremonger.

Down: 2 Order; 3 Trestle; 4 Pastry; 5 Incas; 6 Hostile; 7 Self-evident; 8 Tennis court; 14 Lunatic; 16 Curtain; 17 Stream; 19 Idler; 21 Tithe.

QUICK

Across: 4 Toffee; 7 Espresso; 8 Geisha; 10 All in; 13 Rasp; 14 Seen; 15 West; 16 Yet; 17 Dial; 19 Ewes; 21 Dungarees; 23 Mass; 24 Tome; 26 Tom; 27 Tied; 29 Drip; 32 Mend; 33 Usher; 34 Recipe; 35 Platonic; 36 Street.

Down: 1 Texas; 2 Apple; 3 Keen; 4 Togas; 5 Flip; 6 Echoes; 9 Esteem; 11 Leo; 12 Indus; 13 Related; 15 Wag; 16 Yes; 18 Instep; 20 Weeds; 21 Dam; 22 Rod; 23 Moment; 25 Lie; 28 Inept; 30 Rhino; 31 Prick; 32 Mine; 33 Up to.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Molestar, 7 Bahia, 8 Reconocer, 9 Rio, 10 Ya no, 11 Police, 13 Quedar, 14 Sellos, 17 Bragas, 18 Owls, 20 Oro, 22 Autentico, 23 Cakes, 24 Brothers.

Down: 1 Marry, 2 Licence, 3 Sink, 4 Anchor, 5 Where, 6 Farolas, 7 Bruises, 12 Sábanas, 13 Quiosco, 15 Low tide, 16 Faltar, 17 Books, 19 Shops, 21 Knot.

NONAGRAM

clef, dele, feel, felt, fled, flee, left, cleft, delft, elect, fleet, delete, felted, fleece, deflect, deleted, elected, fleeced, fleeted, DEFLECTED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE