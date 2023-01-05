Nearly 1000 Russian soldiers reportedly killed in latest combat losses update

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 8:05

Nearly 1000 Russian soldiers reportedly killed in combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, January 5, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 810 more soldiers from Russia were reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, January 4.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 109,720.

Another two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Three more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as two more drones deployed by Russia.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 12 Russian artillery systems, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2051.

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on combat losses of the Russian troops as of January 5. In total, about 109,720 Russians were eliminated. 👉Follow@Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/RJE3y28rwx — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) January 5, 2023

A detailed breakdown shows that the loss of the two Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 6108 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of two more Russian drones means that Putin’s army has now lost 1844 in total.

Ukraine’s destruction of three Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 3041 in total.

Russian also reportedly had two more MLRS destroyed, taking the number lost in Ukraine to 426.

Another Russian helicopter and aircraft were reported to have been shot down.

This means that 284 aircraft and 271 helicopters have been lost by Russia since February.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.