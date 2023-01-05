By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 9:58

WATCH: Russian T-90S export tank destroyed in Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.com/Evgeniyqw

VIDEO footage circulating on social media on Thursday, January 5, reportedly shows a Russian T-90S export tank destroyed in Ukraine.

War expert Rob Lee shared the footage on Twitter alongside the caption: “A destroyed Russian T-90S tank designed for export contracts.”

A destroyed Russian T-90S tank designed for export contracts. https://t.co/BP18RQzhek pic.twitter.com/oMdeaEi3iW — Rob Lee (@RALee85) January 5, 2023

He noted that he had previously shared a video from Russian channels back in September 2022 reportedly showing a T-90S tank being taken out of storage.

There was a video posted in September by Russian channels that showed a T-90S tank apparently being taken out of storage. 2/https://t.co/pFS45aPn4J — Rob Lee (@RALee85) January 5, 2023

Other prominent social media accounts have claimed that this is the first documented destruction of a Russian T-90S, although others have refuted this.

The @UAWeapons account wrote: “The first loss of a Russian T-90S, a type originally intended for export, has been spotted.

“This version of the tank lacks the Shtora-1 APS (amongst other differences), but has been pressed into service given the serious armour losses of the Russian Army.”

#Ukraine: The first loss of a Russian T-90S, a type originally intended for export, has been spotted. This version of the tank lacks the Shtora-1 APS (amongst other differences), but has been pressed into service given the serious armour losses of the Russian Army. pic.twitter.com/3yxDc77FAf — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) January 4, 2023

One person responded to the claim, writing: “At least the second :)”

At least the second 🙂 — Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) January 4, 2023

While another person joked: “Might have lost a bit of resale value.”

Might have lost a bit of resale value — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) January 5, 2023

The reported destruction of the Russian T-90S comes after a fresh batch of Russian T-90M “Breakthrough” super tanks were going through training exercises with Russia’s Central Military District tank unit.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that a batch of advanced T-90M ‘Proryv’ (‘Breakthrough’) main battle tanks were now in service with Russia’s Central Military District tank unit ahead of deployment to Ukraine.

