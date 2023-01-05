By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 9:58
WATCH: Russian T-90S export tank destroyed in Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.com/Evgeniyqw
War expert Rob Lee shared the footage on Twitter alongside the caption: “A destroyed Russian T-90S tank designed for export contracts.”
— Rob Lee (@RALee85) January 5, 2023
He noted that he had previously shared a video from Russian channels back in September 2022 reportedly showing a T-90S tank being taken out of storage.
— Rob Lee (@RALee85) January 5, 2023
Other prominent social media accounts have claimed that this is the first documented destruction of a Russian T-90S, although others have refuted this.
The @UAWeapons account wrote: “The first loss of a Russian T-90S, a type originally intended for export, has been spotted.
“This version of the tank lacks the Shtora-1 APS (amongst other differences), but has been pressed into service given the serious armour losses of the Russian Army.”
This version of the tank lacks the Shtora-1 APS (amongst other differences), but has been pressed into service given the serious armour losses of the Russian Army. pic.twitter.com/3yxDc77FAf
— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) January 4, 2023
One person responded to the claim, writing: “At least the second :)”
— Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) January 4, 2023
While another person joked: “Might have lost a bit of resale value.”
— ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) January 5, 2023
The reported destruction of the Russian T-90S comes after a fresh batch of Russian T-90M “Breakthrough” super tanks were going through training exercises with Russia’s Central Military District tank unit.
On Tuesday, December 20, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that a batch of advanced T-90M ‘Proryv’ (‘Breakthrough’) main battle tanks were now in service with Russia’s Central Military District tank unit ahead of deployment to Ukraine.
