By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 9:58

WATCH: Russian T-90S export tank destroyed in Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.com/Evgeniyqw

VIDEO footage circulating on social media on Thursday, January 5, reportedly shows a Russian T-90S export tank destroyed in Ukraine.

War expert Rob Lee shared the footage on Twitter alongside the caption: “A destroyed Russian T-90S tank designed for export contracts.”

He noted that he had previously shared a video from Russian channels back in September 2022 reportedly showing a T-90S tank being taken out of storage.

Other prominent social media accounts have claimed that this is the first documented destruction of a Russian T-90S, although others have refuted this.

The @UAWeapons account wrote: “The first loss of a Russian T-90S, a type originally intended for export, has been spotted.

“This version of the tank lacks the Shtora-1 APS (amongst other differences), but has been pressed into service given the serious armour losses of the Russian Army.”

One person responded to the claim, writing: “At least the second :)”

While another person joked: “Might have lost a bit of resale value.”

The reported destruction of the Russian T-90S comes after a fresh batch of Russian T-90M “Breakthrough” super tanks were going through training exercises with Russia’s Central Military District tank unit.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that a batch of advanced T-90M ‘Proryv’ (‘Breakthrough’) main battle tanks were now in service with Russia’s Central Military District tank unit ahead of deployment to Ukraine.

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

