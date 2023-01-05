The danger of the often deadly critter known as the Pine Processionary Caterpillar

By Anna Ellis • 05 January 2023 • 15:43

The return of the dangerous and often deadly critter known as the Pine Processionary Caterpillar. Image: Goran Jakus/Shutterstock.com

Unlike the vast majority of caterpillars, this particular species can be harmful to young children and sometimes fatal to dogs and cats.

Between December and April, the larvae will make their way to the ground to pupate and eventually turn into moths between May and July. It is during these months that pets and young children are most vulnerable.

The processionary caterpillar is mostly found in wooded forests and can be identified by the thousands of small fine poisonous hairs or bristles that cover their bodies, they are roughly three to four centimetres in length. The name ‘processionary’ comes from the fact that they create a procession or caterpillar-style ‘conga’ from head to tail to form a long chain. It is not unheard of to see chains with hundreds of them all joined together.

The caterpillars can often be found in oak trees, which is where they were first discovered in the UK in 2006. However, in Spain, they are more commonly found in pine trees which of course are a frequent sight.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.