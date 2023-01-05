By Anna Ellis • 05 January 2023 • 17:29
The U3A Marina Baixa Association to hold their Annual General Meeting on Monday, January 23. Image: U3A Marina Baixa/Facebook.
U3A Marina Baixa was formed back in 2006 and provides an opportunity for English-speaking people who are no longer in full-time employment to become members of an Association which promotes life-long learning. Whether this be developing a new skill, exploring new ideas or just wanting to meet new people on a social basis.
There are numerous groups offering a range of activities including crafts, watercolour painting, ten-pin bowling, walking, picnics, travel, dining out, assistance in times of need and help with using your smartphone or laptop. There is something for everyone.
New members are always welcome and maybe you have something you can offer to the Association which may be of interest to other members. Following most of the monthly meetings a speaker is invited to share their experiences or interests with the membership and a monthly raffle is held to enable the Association to support local charities.
Why not put a note in your diary to come along in January and have a chat with members to ascertain whether the Association would be of interest to you? It may be just what you are looking for if you live, or spend several months, here in Spain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.