By Anna Ellis • 05 January 2023 • 17:29

The U3A Marina Baixa Association to hold their Annual General Meeting on Monday, January 23. Image: U3A Marina Baixa/Facebook.

The meeting will be held at the Casa de Cultura, Alfaz del Pi starting promptly at 11:00.AM.

U3A Marina Baixa was formed back in 2006 and provides an opportunity for English-speaking people who are no longer in full-time employment to become members of an Association which promotes life-long learning. Whether this be developing a new skill, exploring new ideas or just wanting to meet new people on a social basis.

There are numerous groups offering a range of activities including crafts, watercolour painting, ten-pin bowling, walking, picnics, travel, dining out, assistance in times of need and help with using your smartphone or laptop. There is something for everyone.

New members are always welcome and maybe you have something you can offer to the Association which may be of interest to other members. Following most of the monthly meetings a speaker is invited to share their experiences or interests with the membership and a monthly raffle is held to enable the Association to support local charities.

Why not put a note in your diary to come along in January and have a chat with members to ascertain whether the Association would be of interest to you? It may be just what you are looking for if you live, or spend several months, here in Spain.

