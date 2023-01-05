WATCH: US Embassy in Russia calls for solidarity between the two countries to create peaceful future

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 13:25

WATCH: US Embassy in Russia calls for solidarity between the two countries to create a peaceful future. Image: FOTOGRIN/Shutterstock.com

TAKING to Twitter, the US Embassy in Russia urged for solidarity between citizens of the two countries in order to create a peaceful future.

The US Embassy in Russia said that the two countries were once united but now they must strive again to create a more peaceful future.

“Throughout history, our countries have been united by a common culture and our achievements,” the post read.

“We believe that what is happening is not worthy of you, and we stand in solidarity with each of you who strive to create a more peaceful future.”

На протяжении всей истории наши страны роднила общность культур и наших достижений. Мы считаем, что происходящее вас не достойно, и солидарны с каждым из вас, кто стремится создать более мирное будущее. pic.twitter.com/PcEC8YF6FK — Посольство США в РФ/ U.S. Embassy Russia (@USEmbRu) January 4, 2023

In the video footage, the embassy reminded US citizens that Russian literature is taught in American schools, and Russian classical music is heard in “the most prestigious cultural institutions” in the United States.

People on social media reacted to the video from the embassy.

Commenting on the post, one person wrote on Twitter: “We, the people, are grateful to the United States for all the good that the United States has done throughout history for Russia.”

Мы, народ, благодарны США, за всё то, добро, что США делали на протяжении всей истории для России. А это гадят бесы-чекисты (по Достоевскому), у которых гадство – смысл жизни. — kukukroku 💙💛 (@kukukroku) January 5, 2023

While another person said: “Except you cut off my bank cards and you didn’t sanction the Navalny list of 6,000. It turns out that I (a representative of the people) am a bigger enemy to you than Putin’s entourage. And how to forget Michael McFaul’s words that all Russians are guilty.”

Вот только отключили банковские карты вы мне, а санкции по списку Навального 6000 не приняли. Получается для вас я (представитель народа) больший враг, чем окружение Путина.

И как тут забыть слова Майкла Макфола, что все россияне виновны. — Keim (@kemonoso) January 4, 2023

“Thank you for your support! Even if it’s just moral support, all decent people here are very hurt, scared and disgusted by what’s going on,” another person said.

спасибо за подержку! хотя бы моральную. всем адекватным людям здесь очень больно, страшно и противно из за всего того что происходит. — Прах Деда (@Frank_Kasl) January 4, 2023

“Wow… The Americans have started talking about the commonality of cultures…” one person wrote.

Ого… Американцы заговорили про общность культур… https://t.co/tMaTvnkEwC — Бром (@bromtula_) January 5, 2023

