WATCH: US Embassy in Russia calls for solidarity between the two countries to create peaceful future

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 13:25

WATCH: US Embassy in Russia calls for solidarity between the two countries to create a peaceful future. Image: FOTOGRIN/Shutterstock.com

TAKING to Twitter, the US Embassy in Russia urged for solidarity between citizens of the two countries in order to create a peaceful future.

The US Embassy in Russia said that the two countries were once united but now they must strive again to create a more peaceful future.

“Throughout history, our countries have been united by a common culture and our achievements,” the post read.

“We believe that what is happening is not worthy of you, and we stand in solidarity with each of you who strive to create a more peaceful future.”

In the video footage, the embassy reminded US citizens that Russian literature is taught in American schools, and Russian classical music is heard in “the most prestigious cultural institutions” in the United States.

People on social media reacted to the video from the embassy.

Commenting on the post, one person wrote on Twitter: “We, the people, are grateful to the United States for all the good that the United States has done throughout history for Russia.”

While another person said: “Except you cut off my bank cards and you didn’t sanction the Navalny list of 6,000. It turns out that I (a representative of the people) am a bigger enemy to you than Putin’s entourage. And how to forget Michael McFaul’s words that all Russians are guilty.”

“Thank you for your support! Even if it’s just moral support, all decent people here are very hurt, scared and disgusted by what’s going on,” another person said.

“Wow… The Americans have started talking about the commonality of cultures…” one person wrote.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

