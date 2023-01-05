By Imran Khan • 05 January 2023 • 14:58

Warm weather across Europe in January breaks temperature records. Photo by Egor Valeev Shutterstock.com

Temperatures across Europe soared higher in January than ever recorded in most countries, as scientists say human-caused climate change made it more likely to happen

Hundreds of sites across Europe are recording some of the highest temperatures ever this January.

As metrological departments across the UK, Ireland, France, and Spain had already declared 2022 as the hottest on record, countries across Europe are now recording the highest temperatures ever in January.

Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland which would normally have average temperatures in single digits, recorded as high as 19 degrees Celsius, in the first few days of 2023.

In France, New Year´s Eve recorded the warmest temperature, since the records began, with the mercury climbing to nearly 25 degrees Celsius, at night. A country that normally witnesses a huge number of tourists at its famous ski stations, now has over half of the ski slopes closed, due to lack of snow.

Temperatures in Spain hit 25.1 degrees Celsius, as per the records at the Bilbao airport in the Basque country.

Meanwhile, weather stations in Germany, recorded over 20 degrees Celsius.

A statement issued by the German weather service said, such high temperatures had not been seen in the country since the records began in 1881.

Reports from the Czech Republic suggest that some trees were already starting to flower, while in Switzerland, the office of meteorology and Climatology issued a pollen warning.

As per the office, a warning has been issued for people who suffer from pollen allergies, after an early bloom of hazel plants.

Scientists who are analyzing the temperature data are still trying to confirm the specific ways in which climate change is affecting rising temperatures.

Although they state that the rising temperatures across 2022, and now in January, fit the long-term trend of rising temperatures due to man-made climate change.

