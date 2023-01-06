By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 19:24

Lead singer of Grammy-winning rock band arrested on gun charges

Matthew Schultz, the lead singer of rock band Cage The Elephant was arrested in New York, and charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm.

Matthew Schultz, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Cage The Elephant, has been arrested on gun charges in New York, as reported exclusively today, Friday, January 6 by dailymail.com. The 39-year-old Grammy-winning frontman was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm.

The incident started on Wednesday 4, at Manhattan’s Bowery Hotel. According to reports, a hotel staff member observed Schultz entering one of the facility’s public toilets holding a handgun. They informed the police who subsequently went to his hotel room.

On Thursday morning, the cops knocked on the singer’s door in the Lower East Side hotel and questioned him. He eventually admitted to possessing two .45 calibre handguns. When asked if he still had the two guns, he allegedly replied that he did not know.

As a result, he was arrested and taken into custody at the 9th precinct station. After obtaining the relevant search warrant from a judge, the cops entered Schultz’s hotel room. They discovered two loaded guns: a Smith & Wesson and a Sig Sauer.

The musician – from Nashville, Tennessee – was held overnight. It was later revealed that he had a firearms licence and no criminal record. He was reportedly taken to Bellevue Hospital this morning as he was in need of medication, from where he was returned to the police station.

In 2016, Cage The Elephant won the best rock album Grammy for ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’, and again in 2019, for ‘Social Cues’.

