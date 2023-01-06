By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 23:31

One injured after shooting incident in Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia

One person has been reported injured after a shooting incident inside the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia.

One person is believed to have been injured after a shooting incident that occurred at the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, this afternoon, Friday, January 6. According to online reports, it was not a random shooting, the victim was thought to have been deliberately targeted.

A spokesperson for Dunwoody Police Department posted on its official Facebook page: “A shooting was recently reported at Perimeter Mall. One injury has been reported. This is an isolated event and there is no active shooter at this time. Please avoid the area due to an ongoing investigation”.

Employees and shoppers have taken refuge inside the various stores. One Facebook user posted on the Dunwoody Police Department page: “Please contact me when it is safe to come out. There is a group of about 50 of us hiding in the back of Victoria’s Secret Store”.

Another post on the same thread read: “A friend of mine was in Macy’s when it happened. sounded to her like it happened in the mall itself just outside Macy’s”.

From @DunwoodyPolice:

Armed police units have responded to the establishment located on Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Dekalb County, north of the city of Atlanta. The suspect is thought to have escaped on foot, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Media location for @DunwoodyPolice shooting will be empty parking lot at Ashford Dunwoody Rd and Perimeter a center East next to Exxon. — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) January 6, 2023

ATLANTA: Avoid #PerimeterMall on Ashford Dunwoody Road if at all possible. Heavy police activity reported following a reported shooting. Eyewitnesses say customers, employees hiding in multiple stores.

Mall on lockdown.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/eqX0WnyZO6 — shon gables (@shongables) January 6, 2023

#BREAKING Shooting at Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia – One suspect shot at a specific individual, not a random shooting. – One dead. – Suspect ran out of the mall.. unsure if he was caught. pic.twitter.com/UwjrswvJbL — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) January 6, 2023

